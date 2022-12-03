JONESBORO — Join the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., for Santa Storytime at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Santa will join his library friends and a special guest for a holiday family storytime. After 11 a.m., Santa will be available for photos. Library staff will take the picture and make a print.

Participants will also get to write letters to Santa and drop them off in a special box that will be shipped directly to the North Pole.