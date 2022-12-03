JONESBORO — Join the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., for Santa Storytime at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Santa will join his library friends and a special guest for a holiday family storytime. After 11 a.m., Santa will be available for photos. Library staff will take the picture and make a print.
Participants will also get to write letters to Santa and drop them off in a special box that will be shipped directly to the North Pole.
The Friends of the Library Holiday Open House is set for 3 to 6 p.m. Friday in the Round Room. There will be music, food and fun activities like a photo booth for free family portraits.
Visitors will receive one free print of the portrait as well as a digital copy emailed or texted to them.
A craft table will be available to make a custom greeting card to go along with the photo.
The Friends of the Library is a nonprofit organization that supports the library’s programming and literacy events.
Those who would like to become members can do so by making a donation.
For more information about December events at the library, visit either the website at www. libraryinjonesboro.org or the library’s Facebook page.
