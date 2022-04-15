JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will host an arts and crafts fair from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. April 23 on the front lawn.
There will be 40 vendors at the Under the Sea Arts and Crafts Fair selling paintings, crochet hats and toys, jewelry, signs, resin domino sets and more.
Various vendors will accept various forms of payment. Not all will accept debit or credit cards, so cash is advised.
There will also be food vendors including H2Que BBQ and Andy’s Frozen Custard.
Activities at the event will include a Mermaid Storytime with Splashly the Mermaid at 10 a.m., photos with costumed characters at 10:30 a.m., a children’s craft at 11 a.m. and Treasure Trove: Find a Shell, Win a Prize at 11:30 a.m.
For more information, visit the library’s website at www.libraryinjonesboro.org or call 870-761-3790.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.