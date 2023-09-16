JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., is offering a little marble fun for tweens in the fourth to sixth grade. From 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, they can design their own mini marble runs to see physics in motion. They can make mazes, ramps, obstacle courses and more.
Teens will get their turn at creativity on Wednesday when the library offers DIY dog treats and fleece pet crafts. Seventh to 12th graders can drop in from 4 to 5 p.m. to create custom gifts for their furry friends.
