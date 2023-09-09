JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will host a DIY project for Tweens, Creature Terrariums, from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Fourth to sixth graders are invited to design their own terrarium-in-a-jar with dried plants, pebbles and fuzzy pom-pom creatures. All supplies will be provided.
On Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m., teens will get their chance to get crafty when the library hosts a DIY project for seventh to 12th graders.
With library-supplied materials, participants will be able to spruce up their own jackets or bags by creating custom felt “pin-on” patches and recycled paper buttons.
Other teen events scheduled for this week include Friday Night Magic held from 5 to 6:45 p.m. on the third Friday of each month, for teenagers to play trading card games; Random Fandom Friday which this week will feature a super-hero movie from 7 to 9 p.m.; and an ACT practice test from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 16.
The test is free but students will need to bring a pencil and calculator. Teens should register by calling 870-206-9984.
All activities will be held in the library’s Round Room.
For more information, visit the library website at www. libraryinjonesboro.org, the library’s Facebook page, or call 870-935-5133.
