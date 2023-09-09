JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will host a DIY project for Tweens, Creature Terrariums, from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Fourth to sixth graders are invited to design their own terrarium-in-a-jar with dried plants, pebbles and fuzzy pom-pom creatures. All supplies will be provided.