JONESBORO — With the return of school, storytimes will return to the Storytime Theater at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave.

Family Storytime will start this Tuesday and continue at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday, as well as at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. Family Storytime is geared towards those aged two and older. Each week, the library will feature a different theme for storytime. The first week’s theme is the library.