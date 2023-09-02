JONESBORO — With the return of school, storytimes will return to the Storytime Theater at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave.
Family Storytime will start this Tuesday and continue at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday, as well as at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. Family Storytime is geared towards those aged two and older. Each week, the library will feature a different theme for storytime. The first week’s theme is the library.
Tiny Tales will begin on Thursday at 9 and 10 a.m. and continue every Thursday and at 10 a.m. every Friday. Tiny Tales is a lap-sit storytime that is perfect for ages 0-24 months. September will have a bear theme and each week will feature a different bear book.
Also returning for the school year are After-School Hangouts. Starting Tuesday, kids from kindergarten to the sixth grade and their families are invited to drop in and enjoy after-school activities centered around STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math). Different themes will be featured, including Block Party Mondays (Lego challenges) and Laid-Back Fridays (a more relaxed approach to free time).
After-School Hangouts will run from 4 to 5:30 p.m., Mondays-Fridays, in the Children’s Library, until the first week of December. No After-School Hangouts will be scheduled on holidays.
New to the library will be Family Literacy Night, a program to introduce reading at a young age and foster a lifelong love of literacy. Geared to children in the sixth grade and under and their families, the program kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Round Room with a Macaroni and Cheese storytime with mac-n-cheese for dinner. It will become a monthly event.
A one-hour Lunch ‘n’ Learn about understanding credit reports and scores is planned for noon Friday featuring representatives from Regions Bank who will help attendees understand what credit reports and scores are, how they are used, and how to improve one’s credit.
Light refreshments will be provided.
There is no charge to attend.
