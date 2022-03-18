JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will host a week of “staycation” drop-in events for children up to 12-years-old, starting at 10 a.m. Monday with Building.
For this activity, kids will get to play with all kinds of building materials including Legos, Lincoln Logs, foam blocks and more. Also happening on Monday is a Costume Tea Party at 2 p.m.
“The tea party will be Alice in Wonderland themed. We will have hot and iced tea, as well as flavored waters and snacks. Children are encouraged to wear whatever they feel is appropriate for a fancy tea party, whether it be a fancy dress or a costume of their favorite character, CCJPL Youth Service Librarian Amanda Stogsdill said.
On Tuesday there will be two events. Bingo will begin at 10 a.m. There will be several rounds of the game with prizes at the end of each round. Boxitecture will begin at 2 p.m. Kids will use recycled materials to create their own city in the library Round Room.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday kids will be able to Game-All-Day playing a variety of games including board games, puzzles and video games.
Kids Yoga will kick off at 10 a.m. Thursday with yoga instructor Rachel Klasky teaching some basic yoga moves. Thursday at 2 p.m., kids will have different options for creative projects they can take home.
Spring break wraps up Friday with two sessions of Toons and Treats. The library staff will provide snacks and vintage cartoons on the big screen in the Round Room from 10 a.m. until noon and 2 to 4 p.m.
There will also be three teen DIY kits available for pickup this week. On Monday there will be an essential oil body spray kit, on Tuesday a tassel keychain kit, and on Friday a washi tape journal kit.
For more information go to www.libraryinjoneboro.org or call 870-935-5133.
