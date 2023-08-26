JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will host its first Tween Game Night from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Round Room.
Tweens, those in fourth through sixth grade, are invited to this back-to-school hang-out event to play video and board games.
All gaming supplies will be provided.
On Wednesday, teens will have their chance to compete when the library hosts Quizbowl-O-Rama from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Round Room.
Teens in seventh through 12th grade can put their knowledge to the test in this trivia tournament.
For more information about library events, visit the website at www. libraryinjonesboro.org, the library’s Facebook page, or call 870-935 -5133.
