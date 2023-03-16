POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College Vice President of Institutional Advancement Karen Liebhaber and BRTC Foundation member Graycen Bigger have been named to U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford’s DREAM (Delta Regional Economic Advancement Mission) council.

“I’m very excited to be involved in addressing the challenges of the Delta region in Northeast and eastern Arkansas. I look forward to helping improve workforce education in our region,” Liebhaber said in the announcement.