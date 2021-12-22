CHEROKEE VILLAGE — The 2021 Cherokee Village Christmas lighting contest winners have been announced.
In Ward One, Jeremy and Pam Rowland, 5 Kere Trace, took first place, Mitch Wright, 1 Pro Shop Road, took second and James and Angela Herndon, 1 Cheowa Trail, came in third.
Neal and Leta Morris, 22 Cherokee Acres Drive, took first in Ward Two and Sue Gray, 157 Pottawattamie Drive, was second.
Ward Three winners were Jeff and Jeannie Osborne, 165 Okmulgee Drive, first place; Rosemary Wickline, 51 Winnebago Drive, second; and Greg and Deanna Strobbe, 143 Iroquois Drive, and William Watkins, 4 Seneca Drive, tied for third.
Norman and Laura Schultz, 5 Aqua Drive, took first in Ward Four while Glenda Harper, 66 Altakima Circle, was second.
Business winners were Spring River Air, 9-11 Choctaw Trace, first, and Kut ’n’ Kurl, 7 E. Cherokee Village Mall, second.
