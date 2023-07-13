LITTLE ROCK — Low-income households who need help paying their summer utility bills can apply now for up to $475 through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The program’s application period runs through Sept. 30 or until funds are expended.

LIHEAP is funded through several federal programs and is designed to lower the energy cost burden by paying benefits for home energy bills for low-income households. Eligibility is determined by household size and income.