LITTLE ROCK — Low-income households who need help paying their summer utility bills can apply now for up to $475 through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The program’s application period runs through Sept. 30 or until funds are expended.
LIHEAP is funded through several federal programs and is designed to lower the energy cost burden by paying benefits for home energy bills for low-income households. Eligibility is determined by household size and income.
In Arkansas, the Department of Energy and Environment manages the program. It is offered in all 75 counties, but applications for assistance must be made through a community-based organization.
In Northeast Arkansas those organizations are the Crowley’s Ridge Development Council, 2401 Fox Meadow Lane in Jonesboro, 870-333-5112, for Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Jackson, Poinsett, St. Francis and Woodruff counties; the Black River Area Development Corporation, 1403 Hospital Drive in Pocahontas, 870-892-4547, extension 11340 for Lawrence, Randolph and Clay counties; the Northcentral Arkansas Development Council, 1900 Lyon St. in Batesville, 870-793-5765, for Fulton, Independence, Izard, Sharp and Stone counties; and the Mississippi County, Arkansas Economic Opportunity Commission, 1400 N. Division St. in Blytheville, 870-776-1054, for Mississippi County.
A complete list of eligibility and required documentation to complete the application can be found online at bit.ly/44j2DC8.
