Lindley Creek to perform

PARAGOULD — The band Lindley Creek will perform at 7 p.m. Monday at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St. in downtown Paragould.
The concert is a part of the KASU-FM Bluegrass Monday series which take place on the fourth Monday night of each month.
From the Ozark hills of Missouri, Lindley Creek is comprised of members of the Greer family. Mom Kathie plays guitar and sings, dad John plays bass, daughter Katie sings and plays mandolin, and son Jase sings and plays fiddle.
The group performs a mixture of bluegrass, acoustic, Americana and gospel music.
The family began playing music together as a pastime but soon began receiving invitations to perform at area churches and bluegrass events.
After performing part-time for several years, in 2009 John and Kathie quit their full-time jobs and took the family on the road as full-time musicians. Since that time, the family has appeared at hundreds of bluegrass events across the country.
In 2020, Lindley Creek was signed to the bluegrass label Pinecastle Records and released their first major-label album titled Freedom, Love and the Open Road.
Lindley Creek has also received two nominations for the 2021 International Bluegrass Music Association’s Momentum Awards which are presented to rising stars in the bluegrass music industry.
Admission to the concert is $10 per person, payable by cash at the door the night of the concert. Everyone age 18 and younger will be admitted free.
Advance tickets can be purchased at www.kasu.org/tickets.
