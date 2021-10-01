JONESBORO — This year’s virtual Johnny Cash Heritage Festival will feature 14 music performers.
The event will stream Oct. 15-16, then be available on-demand for ticket holders for a week.
The feature performance will be a concert from inside the Johnny Cash Boyhood Home by his daughter Rosanne Cash.
Joining Cash will be Cedric Burnside, Jessica Coombs, Sheryl Crow, Rodney Crowell, Dailey and Vincent, Erin Enderlin, Vince Gill, Sarah Jarosz, Jamey Johnson, Keb’ Mo’, The Milk Carton Kids, Margo Price, Darius Rucker and Chris Stapleton.
The theme for this year’s academic symposium is “Social Justice in the Life and Music of Johnny Cash.”
Sessions will highlight Johnny Cash’s work with prison reform and his advocacy of Native American rights in his album “Bitter Tears.”
Another highlight will be a behind-the-scenes look at the installation of statues of Johnny Cash and civil rights leader Daisy Gatson Bates in National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol presented by Kevin Kresse, the Arkansas painter and sculptor chosen to design and create the statue of Cash.
He will also provide a preview of the proposed statue’s progress.
General tickets for the event are $35 and include access to all streaming sessions. VIP tickets are $75 and include the streaming sessions and an in-person event on the evening of Oct. 15 that will feature live local music, food and drink, and a watch party for the Rosanne Cash concert.
Registration and ticket sales are currently available at johnnycashheritage festival.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.