JONESBORO — The 2021-22 Arkansas Lions District 7-0 annual convention will take place Saturday in Jonesboro, at Forest Home Church of the Nazarene, 2403 Ritter Drive.
The session will run from 9:30 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m., and will provide updates and reports on club, district, state and national/international projects, and will elect next year’s district governor, and first and second vice district governors.
District 7-0 Gov. Roy Patterson of Jonesboro will lead the meetings.
All Lions, Leos and friends are eligible to attend.
Breakfast snacks and lunch will be available for in-person attendees. The luncheon speaker will be Arkansas state Representative and Lion Dwight Tosh.
Registration is free, but attendees are asked to register via their club’s secretary, to aid lunch planning.
Lions District 7-0 represents clubs in northeast and north-central Arkansas.
