Lit’l Bita Christmas arts and crafts show to open Friday

 Courtesy of Lit’l Bita Christmas

JONESBORO — The Lit’l Bita Christmas arts and crafts show will open from noon to 7 p.m. Friday at First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Drive on the campus of Arkansas State University. The event will continue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.

According to organizers, Lit’l Bita Christmas has become one of the premier events in Northeast Arkansas and has grown into one of the largest arts and crafts shows in the Midsouth. Originally started by Coach Bill Templeton in 1987 as a way to help fund scholarships for student-athletes at A-State through the Red Wolves Foundation, it is traditionally held on the second weekend in November.