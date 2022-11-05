Lit’l Bita Christmas arts and crafts show to open Friday

JONESBORO — The Lit’l Bita Christmas arts and crafts show will open from noon to 7 p.m. Friday at First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Drive on the campus of Arkansas State University. The event will continue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
According to organizers, Lit’l Bita Christmas has become one of the premier events in Northeast Arkansas and has grown into one of the largest arts and crafts shows in the Midsouth. Originally started by Coach Bill Templeton in 1987 as a way to help fund scholarships for student-athletes at A-State through the Red Wolves Foundation, it is traditionally held on the second weekend in November.
Lit’l Bita Christmas has shown steady attendance over the past five seasons with over 10,000 in attendance in 2021. This year marks the 36th year of the event. It will feature more than 250 booths including wood crafts, handmade soaps, beard oils, lotions and candles, clothing and jewelry, food, needle crafts and Christmas items.
Santa Claus will appear daily from 3-6 p.m. Friday; from 10 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Door prizes will be given away throughout the weekend.
Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for senior citizens 65 and older, kids ages 13-18, and free for those 12 and younger. A $12 weekend pack including one admission ticket for Friday, Saturday and Sunday is available.
Tickets may be purchased at the door, or in advance by calling the central box office at 870-972-2781 or visiting the ticket office located at the lower red entrance of the First National Bank Arena. The arena has a clear bag policy, all strollers will be allowed.
For additional information visit the Lit’l Bita Christmas Facebook page; visit the website at www. litlbitachristmas.com or call the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401.
