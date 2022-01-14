JONESBORO — The Children’s Library inside the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will begin offering in-person storytimes on Tuesday.
According to a press release, this will be the first time since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, that the event has been held live.
New storytimes will be a little different. They will be by registration only and there will be a limited number of spots available.
“We are elated to have in-house storytimes again. We’ve missed the patrons,” Children’s Librarian Stacie Madkins said.
Family Storytime will be held each week at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
These storytimes are for families with children of multiple ages and will include stories, an activity and a take-home craft.
Tiny Tales, for children 0-24 months old, will begin Thursday and be held at 10 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
To register, call the library at 870-935-5133 and ask to speak to someone in the Children’s Library.
The Children’s Library is also offering after-school activities for children each weekday from 4 to 6 p.m.
After-school hangout is a drop-in program where kids can unwind and have some fun after the end of the school day.
Each day will have two to three activity stations including Lego building challenges, board games, STEAM activities and arts and crafts.
To learn about other events and activities at the library visit the library website at www. libraryinjonesboro.org.
Commented