LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Arts Council is now seeking nominees for the Arkansas Living Treasure program that annually recognizes an Arkansan who excels in the creation of a traditional folk art or craft and who actively preserves his or her craft through educating others.
Nominations areonline a bit.ly/3dCmBPq. The deadline to nominate an artist is Dec. 20.
Folk or traditional crafts include, but are not limited to, traditional songwriting, traditional folk dancing, bladesmithing, weaving and quilting. Previous awardees have included sculpture work, metalwork, pottery and traditional woodwork, including building rocking chairs, musical instruments and log cabins.
An independent panel of practicing craft artists and professionals selects the recipient based on the quality of their work, the overall significance of the body of work, community outreach or education and total contribution to the field of traditional arts or crafts.
The panel looks for a craftsperson who creates quality work and is involved in activities that help maintain or advance a traditional craft for future generations. The recipient is honored during a ceremony in May.
