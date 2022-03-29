BLACK ROCK — Author Sharon Keathley will visit the Black Rock Museum, 207 St. Joseph St., from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Born in Walnut Ridge and raised in Black Rock, she will be signing copies of her latest novel “Colors of Hope,” the fourth in her series of medical mystery novels.
A graduate of the Arkansas State University School of Nursing, Keathley now resides in Hot Springs Village. She is the owner of a medical consulting firm and published her first novel in 2020.
For more information on Keathley, visit linktr.ee/sharonkeathley.
