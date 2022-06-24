Local Festival to celebrate NEA culture, arts and more

JONESBORO — The third annual Local Festival will be held July 16-17 in downtown Jonesboro.
The event was created to showcase Northeast Arkansas’ artists, artisans, businesses, and musicians. The purpose of the event is to bring the community together to support everything local.
Hosted by City Sessions, which, according to its website, is a local concert series based in Northwest Arkansas that features artists from our communities and around the world.
The event is family friendly and will be held in downtown Jonesboro and surrounding areas located on Church Street, Huntington Avenue, Main Street and Monroe Avenue.
It will run from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 16 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 17. Admission is free of charge. Entertainment will include a multi-stage, music line-up featuring More than 70 of the area’s favorite musicians and bands, poetry readings, open mics, a Kid’s Zone provided by Hijinx Family Entertainment, a pony petting zoo, horseback rides, and vendor booths featuring local artists, artisans, local businesses, and a variety of food truck vendors.
For complete schedules of performers and a map of events, visit www.facebook.com/localfestjonesboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.