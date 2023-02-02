WASHINGTON — Ben Campbell, a 2018 graduate of Valley View High School, has joined the Washington office of U.S. Sen. John Boozman as a staff assistant.
“It is an honor and a pleasure to join Sen. Boozman and his dedicated staff in Washington. I look forward to contributing to the continuing success of Senator Boozman’s office and I am proud to serve the good people of Arkansas,” Campbell said in the announcement.
He is a 2022 graduate of the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor earning a bachelor’s degree in international studies.
In the staff assistant role, Campbell will help with constituent services. His responsibilities include answering questions from Arkansans who contact the Washington office, as well as organizing tours and processing flag requests.
“Ben is a great addition to our team,” Boozman said. “He has demonstrated a passion for public service and I appreciate his enthusiasm and commitment to providing the best services and outreach to Arkansans.”
Prior to joining Boozman’s staff, Campbell served as an intern in the offices of Congressmen French Hill and Warren Davidson.
He is the son of John and Braun Campbell.
