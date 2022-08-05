Local Master Gardeners receive state awards

JONESBORO — Two Craighead County Master Gardeners were honored recently at the State Master Gardener Conference in Springdale. The awards were presented by Dr. Bob Scott Sr., associate vice president for Agriculture-Extension.
Anita Despain of Jonesboro was the recipient of the Master Gardener Rookie of the Year Award for 2022. Despain was selected for her work and dedication during her initial year as a Master Gardener where she logged 143 volunteer hours working on various sanctioned projects.
She is project chairwoman for the Butterfly Garden located at the Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center in Jonesboro.
A new award category was established this year for mentors of new Master Gardeners was awarded to Mimi Cox of Jonesboro and will be called the Mimi Cox-Arkansas Master Gardener Mentor of the Year Award.
Cox was one of an original 10-member advisory group that started in 1995 to help strengthen and support the statewide Master Gardener program. Recruitment, recognition and retention were recognized as a universal need of all counties.
Cox not only assists other counties with mentoring new members but is also the project chairwoman for the Floriculture Department for the Northeast Arkansas District Fair.
For more information on how to become a Master Gardener, contact Branon Thiesse at 870-933-4565 or bthiesse@uada.edu.
