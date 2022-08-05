Local Master Gardeners receive state awards

Anita Despain of Jonesboro received the Master Gardener Rookie of the Year Award for 2022 from Dr. Bob Scott Sr., associate vice president for Agriculture-Extension during the State Master Gardener Conference held in Springdale. She logged 143 volunteer hours in her first year as a Craighead County Master Gardener.

 Submitted photos

JONESBORO — Two Craighead County Master Gardeners were honored recently at the State Master Gardener Conference in Springdale. The awards were presented by Dr. Bob Scott Sr., associate vice president for Agriculture-Extension.

