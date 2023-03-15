JONESBORO — The Women’s Leadership Center in the Neil Griffin College of Business at Arkansas State University will host this year’s Women’s Leadership Conference on April 6, in Centennial Hall at the Carl R. Reng Student Union, 101 N. Caraway Road on the A-State campus. The theme is “seize the challenge.”

The free event opens at 9:30 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. It will feature several speakers with interactive discussions aimed at engaging students and professionals.