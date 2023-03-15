JONESBORO — The Women’s Leadership Center in the Neil Griffin College of Business at Arkansas State University will host this year’s Women’s Leadership Conference on April 6, in Centennial Hall at the Carl R. Reng Student Union, 101 N. Caraway Road on the A-State campus. The theme is “seize the challenge.”
The free event opens at 9:30 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. It will feature several speakers with interactive discussions aimed at engaging students and professionals.
“This conference is intended to cultivate and enrich the academic experiences of our students, enhance career and mentorship networks for women, and celebrate the remarkable strengths women bring to corporate America,” Patricia Quinn Robertson Johnston, executive director of the Women’s Leadership Center and a professor of business law, said in a press release.
Speakers this year include several entrepreneurs from Northeast Arkansas:
Dr. Devi Gopinath Nair, director of cardiac electrophysiology and research for St. Bernards Healthcare, will be the keynote speaker. Nair also serves as director of the Arrhythmia Research Group and assistant professor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
Whitney Schreck, leadership trainer, coach, speaker and owner of Whitney S. Consulting LLC.
Shunqetta N. Cunningham, non-profit consultant, social entrepreneur, public speaker and owner of KHARIS Group Consulting.
Esperanza Massana, director of Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.
Dr. Carlitta Moore, clinical education coordinator and assistant professor, master of athletic training and assistant dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions for diversity, equity and inclusion at A-State.
Kim Worlow, leadership and development coach for Inspire Me.
Dr. H. Steve Leslie, assistant professor of business communication and Dr. Natalie Johnson-Leslie, associate professor of teacher education, both at A-State.
Susan Naylor, senior vice president, wealth management, and senior financial adviser at Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner and Smith Inc.
Dr. Faye Cocchiara, clinical associate professor of management at the University of Texas at Arlington.
Laura Miller, director of the A-State Small Business Development and Technology Center, will moderate a panel about small business. Panelists include Itzel Meador, director of Small Business Administration lending for First Security Bank; Latanyua Robinson, east Arkansas director of FORGE Fund; Sari Harlow, owner of Verb Bookstore; and Jamie King, owner of Body Indulgence Spa.
The conference will conclude with dessert and networking from 1:30-2 p.m. Teachers who would like to bring a group of high school students can reach out to the Women’s Leadership Center at 870-972-3985.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.