JONESBORO — ERA Real Estate has announced that the Gene Francis Memorial Award for the top all-around company has been awarded to ERA Doty Real Estate in Jonesboro, one of the brand’s top two performing companies of 2022.

The award, named after ERA Real Estate co-founder Gene Francis, is the highest honor given to an ERA ® affiliated company and factors in high customer satisfaction ratings, strong brand engagement and use of the ERA brand resources and company growth.