JONESBORO — Servpro of Jonesboro received the Millionaire’s Platinum award at the 53rd annual Servpro convention held in Dallas.
“It’s exciting and satisfying to receive this award, particularly in this difficult business environment,” Cary Park, owner of Servpro of Jonesboro, said in a press release. “At a time when there seemed to be more challenges than solutions, Servpro continued to provide expert guidance and service. This allowed our team of dedicated remediation specialists to continue to provide reliable, prompt, professional fire and water cleanup and restoration, mold mitigation, and remediation services to home and business owners in our community when they needed our help. My sincere thanks to Servpro and to the entire team at Servpro of Jonesboro for a great year.”
This year’s convention, themed “Building Teams, Achieving Dreams,” was the first time since 2019 that the entire Servpro franchise system gathered in person.
“We were excited to be able to host a system-wide, in-person gathering again this year,” said Rick Isaacson, CEO of Servpro Industries, LLC.
“As always, I am proud to recognize our high-achieving franchises and excited to share the latest Servpro innovations and business support tools with our franchise family. Congratulations to our award winners, and thanks to every member of the Servpro team for another great year of service to their communities.”
