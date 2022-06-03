CONWAY — A number of local students were elected by their peers to offices during the 81st annual session of Arkansas Boys State, where students build a mock government structure, including 16 different mock cities each with their own city council, vice mayor and mayor; eight different mock counties each with their own county judge, vice county judge, county sheriff, and justices of the peace; eight different congressional districts each with four senators and 12 representatives; and state constitutional offices: governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, auditor, land commissioner, treasurer, and chief justice and associate justices of the Arkansas Supreme Court.
Area students elected by their peers to city office included Cam Buys of Walnut Ridge from Walnut Ridge High School was elected to city council for Bland City; Jacob Carter of Jonesboro from Ridgefield Christian School in Jonesboro, to city council for Bush City; Louie Simkins of Walnut Ridge from Hoxie High School, to city council for Cantrell City; Anthony Holladay of Tuckerman from Tuckerman High School, to city council for Diamond City; Nelson McHaney of Paragould from Paragould High School, to city council for Fisher City; Cason Harris of Bono from Westside High School in Jonesboro to city council for Lovell City; Jabari Stinson of Newport from Newport High School, to city council for Lovell City; Webb Storer of Jonesboro from The Academies at Jonesboro High School to mayor for Lovell City; Landon Holladay of Trumann from Trumann High School, to city council for Murphy City; Tripp Risley of Pocahontas from Pocahontas High School, to city council for Murphy City; Drew Benish of Newport from Tuckerman High School, to city council for Partee City; Thomas Carmon of Jonesboro from Westside High School, to city council for Rorex City; Scott Gowen of Jonesboro from Valley View High School in Jonesboro, to city council for Schrader City; and Reed Bigger of Pocahontas from Pocahontas High School to mayor for Swain City
Those elected to county offices included Henry Thompson of Paragould from Paragould High School as justice of the peace for Caldwell County; Grant Humphries of Jonesboro from Valley View High School as justice of the peace for Carvell County; Atlas Wilbanks of Jonesboro from Harrisburg High School as county judge for Hanner County; and Matthew Harper of Cherokee Village from Highland High School as county sheriff for Hanner County.
Those elected as state representatives included Drew Benish of Newport from Tuckerman High School; Cam Buys of Walnut Ridge from Walnut Ridge High School; Carson Cooper of Hoxie from Hoxie High School; Cason Harris of Bono from Westside High School; Grant Humphries of Jonesboro from Valley View High School; Jabari Stinson of Newport from Newport High School; and Walker Ward of Walnut Ridge from Walnut Ridge High School.
Those elected as senators included Matthew Harper of Cherokee Village from Highland High School; Tripp Risley of Pocahontas from Pocahontas High School; Kaleb Smith of Walnut Ridge from Hoxie High School; and Henry Thompson of Paragould from Paragould High School.
Landon Holladay of Trumann from Trumann High School was elected as an associate justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court.
