LITTLE ROCK — Area students were nominated to represent their community and school at Arkansas Boys State 2023, an immersive leadership and civic engagement experience sponsored by the American Legion, joining more than 500 young men attending the program’s 82nd session at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway from May 28 to June 2.
Students from Jonesboro high schools include Ian Landrum from Nettleton; Kole Carter, Adam Rachall and Carson Brinkley, all from Westside; and Sam Stewart, Landyn Turner, Jude Qualls, Jonah White, Stanford Johnson and William Allen, all from The Academies at Jonesboro High School.
Other Craighead County students include Ben Jackson and Wyatt Griffith, both from Brookland High School, and Leo Thompson and Jackson MvCoy, both from Buffalo Island Central High School in Monette.
Students at other area high schools included Corbin Bailey, Keller Hall, Kasyn Orr and Kolton Morris, all from Paragould High School; Ryan Upchurch from Greene County Tech High School in Paragould; Bo Kersey, Mark Hatfield, Matthew Mullen and Dawson Ward, all from Walnut Ridge High School; Korey Allen from Hoxie High School; Mark Gabbie and Gavin Kimble, both from Harrisburg High School; Aaron Ray and Cobey Riddle, both from Trumann High School; Kadan Newson and Dionte Barbee, both from Osceola High School; Matt Murray and Jaron Hawkins, both from Manila High School; Jaxson Gates, Caleb Benish and Noah Young, all from Tuckerman High School; Blaine Shannon from Newport High School; Lance Burris from Highland High School; Steven Baltz, Zane Hibbard and Kenan Ogden, all from Pocahontas High School; and Drew Henderson from Rector High School.
Area students representing the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts in Hots Springs include Jameil Modica of Blytheville, Bryce Snider of Hoxie and Dakota Roshto of Bono.
During their week at Arkansas Boys State, students will be assigned a political party, city and county. Throughout the week, they will administer, from the ground up, a mock government as if it were real: run for office, draft and pass legislation, solve municipal challenges, and engage constituents.
The week’s activities, including keynote speakers, general assemblies and election speeches, will be streamed live by Arkansas PBS on their Arkansas Citizens Access Network, www.myarkansaspbs.org/arcan.
