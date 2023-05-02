LITTLE ROCK — Area students were nominated to represent their community and school at Arkansas Boys State 2023, an immersive leadership and civic engagement experience sponsored by the American Legion, joining more than 500 young men attending the program’s 82nd session at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway from May 28 to June 2.

Students from Jonesboro high schools include Ian Landrum from Nettleton; Kole Carter, Adam Rachall and Carson Brinkley, all from Westside; and Sam Stewart, Landyn Turner, Jude Qualls, Jonah White, Stanford Johnson and William Allen, all from The Academies at Jonesboro High School.