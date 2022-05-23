CONWAY — Local students were nominated to represent their community and school at Arkansas Boys State 2022, a leadership and civic engagement experience sponsored by the American Legion.
The following local students will join more than 475 young men attending the program’s 81st session at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway from May 29 to June 3:
Ollie Newbern, Zyterrius Buckley and Wills Gullic from Blytheville High School;
Payton Howe from Crowley’s Ridge Academy in Paragould;
Braden Carr, Braden Dowler and Bray Imler from Greene County Tech High School in Paragould;
Atlas Wilbanks and Michael Deckelman from Harrisburg High School;
Matthew Harper from Highland High School;
Cannon Dail, Carson Cooper, Kaleb Smith and Louie Simkins from Hoxie High School;
Tyler Wheeless from Nettleton High School in Jonesboro;
Karuon Spearman, Kieran Steel, Jabari Stinson and Cooper Bradley from Newport High School;
Torian Bell Jr. and Logan Slayton from Osceola High School;
Henry Thompson, Owen Newby, Orlando Oliver and Nelson McHaney from Paragould High School;
Tripp Risley, Reed Bigger and Clay Liebhaber from Pocahontas High School;
Landon Haywood and Evan Holmes from Rector High School;
Jacob Carter from Ridgefield Christian School in Jonesboro;
Nathan Sammons and Webb Storer from The Academies at Jonesboro High School;
Eddie Watson and Landon Holladay from Trumann High School;
Ethan Simmons, Brandon Smith, Anthony Holladay, Jamy Fears, Will Tubbs and Drew Benish from Tuckerman High School;
Grant Humphries and Scott Gowen from Valley View High School in Jonesboro;
Walker Ward, Braden Deese, Cam Buys and Maddox Jean from Walnut Ridge High School;
Camdyn Caldwell, Gaige Zaffarano, Thomas Carmon and Cason Harris from Westside High School in Jonesboro;
Benjamin McDowell and Evan Patterson from Wynne High School.
