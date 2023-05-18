GEORGETOWN, Texas — “The Look” competition invites Sport Clips Haircuts professional stylists to vie for a Top Six finalists’ spot on stage before the thousands gathered for the franchise’s annual Huddle. This year’s theme “Bald to the Wahl” challenged them to create clean fades using clippers. The Look drew entries from all parts of the U.S. and Canada.
This year’s The Look winner was Takisha Smoot, from Sport Clips Haircuts of Jonesboro.
Smoot became a stylist after losing everything in a house fire while living in Missouri. She moved to Las Vegas where she attended and graduated from cosmetology school. She then decided to move closer to home with her two sons and is now a Sport Clips Haircuts manager in Jonesboro.
Other winners included Shaylyn Seguin from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, second place; Stephen Jones of Gainesville, Fla., third place; and Corey Hicks of Canfield, Ohio, Mia Maddox of Lufkin, Texas, and Alex Dealy of Albuquerque, all honorable mention.
Commented