GEORGETOWN, Texas — “The Look” competition invites Sport Clips Haircuts professional stylists to vie for a Top Six finalists’ spot on stage before the thousands gathered for the franchise’s annual Huddle. This year’s theme “Bald to the Wahl” challenged them to create clean fades using clippers. The Look drew entries from all parts of the U.S. and Canada.

This year’s The Look winner was Takisha Smoot, from Sport Clips Haircuts of Jonesboro.