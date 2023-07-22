JONESBORO — Gwendolyn Hutton of Jonesboro was honored by Girl Scouts-Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas along with eight other honorees in a recent ceremony for earning the organization’s highest award of achievement, the Girl Scout Gold Award.
Earning the Gold Award requires that a Girl Scout identify a root cause of an issue she cares about and address it in a way that creates a lasting impact.
According to the announcement, Gold Award Girl Scouts have a competitive advantage on college and scholarship applications and are eligible to enter the military at a higher pay grade.
Hutton observed a lack of interest and education in gardening among younger generations and framed her project around the premise of teaching children the basics of gardening. Her project sought to not only give children a sustainable food source but to produce oxygen and food for pollinators that are vital to the ecosystem.
Partnering with her local library, Hutton built a seed library that will be continually stocked with flower, herb, vegetable and fruit seeds, along with educational bookmarks and flyers to assist in planting and growing.
Hutton is the daughter of Danyelle and Keary Hutton. She is a member of Troop 3443 and has been a Girl Scout for four years.
