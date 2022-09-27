JONESBORO — Roy Wiles VFW Post 1991 and Auxiliary have announced the kick-off of their annual scholarship and art contests for school students.
Three high school contests for grades 9-12, including “Voice of Democracy,” a patriotic-themed recorded essay contest. Applications must be turned in to the post by midnight, Oct. 31.
The national first-place winner will receive a $30,000 scholarship paid directly to their American university, college or vocational/technical school. Other national scholarships range from $1,000-$16,000 and the first-place winner from each state winner receives at least a $1,000 scholarship.
Rules and eligibility requirements are available at www.vfw.org.
Students may also compete in two art contests.
The “Young American Patriotic Art” contest is for original two-dimensional artwork. Students begin by competing at the local level. The first-place winner from each Auxiliary advances to the state competition. Winners there will compete for a share of $34,000 in national awards, and the national first-place winner is awarded a $15,000 scholarship.
For the “3-Dimensional Patriotic Art” contest, students can submit an original three-dimensional piece of artwork. Students will progress from local to state and to national levels to compete for $4,000 in national awards. The national first-place winner is awarded a $2,500 scholarship.
Entries for both contests must have been completed during the current school year. They must be submitted to the local Auxiliary by March 31, 2023. Entry forms are available at www.vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships.
At the grade-school level, students in grades 6-8 may enter the “Patriot’s Pen” youth essay contest. The contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300- to 400-word essay based on a patriotic theme. Entries are due at the post by midnight, Oct. 31. Rules and eligibility requirements are available at www.vfw.org.
Each first-place state winner receives a minimum of $500 at the national level and the national first-place winner wins $5,000.
“Illustrating America” is an art contest for students in grades K-8 consisting of three divisions: K-2, 3-5 and 6-8. Winners in each division receive VISA gift cards ranging in value from $25-$100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.