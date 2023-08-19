LocalFest returns to downtown Jonesboro

JONESBORO — The Foundation of Arts will present 2023 LocalFest on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9. in downtown Jonesboro. The event will feature more than 75 bands over the two-day period performing on the Main Street stage and in venues throughout the downtown area. There will also be food trucks, games, vendors and other special events.
According to the Local Festival website, the event was created to showcase Northeast Arkansas artists, artisans, businesses, comedians, musicians and more. The purpose of the event is to support everything local while bringing the community together for a weekend to celebrate, promote one another and be entertained.
This year’s LocalFest will feature stand-up comedy each evening from 7-9 p.m. at The Recovery Room, 223 S Main St. Entry at the door will be $20 with presale tickets available for $15.
There will also be live professional wrestling each day in Rotary Centennial Park in front of The Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave. Gates will open at 5 p.m. on Sept. 8 with belltime at 6:30 p.m. On Sept. 9, gates will open at 11 a.m. with belltime at 3 p.m. Admission to wrestling is free.
An open mic poetry slam is set for 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sept 9 at The Recovery Room. Participants can sign up upon arrival.
There will also be an official after-party event featuring electronic dance music each evening from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Huntington Square, 401 W. Huntington Ave. Presale admission is $5 or $10 the day of the after-party.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.