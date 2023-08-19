LocalFest returns to downtown Jonesboro

Starroy performs during a LocalFest in downtown Jonesboro hosted by the Foundation of Arts to support everything local. The group will again be a part of the event which is scheduled for Sept. 8-9 on Main Street and various venues throughout the downtown area.

 Courtesy of Starroy

JONESBORO — The Foundation of Arts will present 2023 LocalFest on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9. in downtown Jonesboro. The event will feature more than 75 bands over the two-day period performing on the Main Street stage and in venues throughout the downtown area. There will also be food trucks, games, vendors and other special events.

According to the Local Festival website, the event was created to showcase Northeast Arkansas artists, artisans, businesses, comedians, musicians and more. The purpose of the event is to support everything local while bringing the community together for a weekend to celebrate, promote one another and be entertained.