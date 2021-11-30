JONESBORO — Love Your Library, a three-day event to kick off the month of December, will be held at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., this Thursday through Saturday.
The library has experienced a decline in visitors over the past year and a half due to the pandemic. Many visitors come to the library because of the events and classes that they host. With the ongoing global health crisis, the library has not offered many programs in person.
The Love Your Library event will give the public the opportunity to show their support for the library. Staff members have set goals and will offer a variety of activities for all ages each day to encourage visitors to stop by, whether to check out items, sign up for or renew their library cards, or just visit.
Thursday for activities include tic-tac-toe and a poster contest for kids and a post-it wall where messages can be left for the library on a heart-shaped post-its
The Friends of the Library bookshop will be open each day for shopping and to learn more about becoming a FOL member.
On Friday, teens can stop by from 4-6 p.m. to make mini holiday wreaths and ornaments.
There will be in-person events from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday including crafts, opportunities to learn more about the library and how to volunteer.
There will also be library merchandise for sale including T-shirts and sweatshirts.
COVID-19 protocols are in place, including plexiglass at service points and in between public computers, stickers on the floor to help guide visitors, hand sanitizer made available at both entrances and masks being required in the building.
For more information, contact the library at 870-935-5133.
