NEWPORT — Julie Lydolph, an advanced practice registered nurse, was recently added as a family medicine provider at the Newport Diagnostic Medical Clinic, 2200 Malcolm Ave., Suite B, soon to be White River Health Family and Specialty Care.
She joins Dr. Mitchell Keel and APRN Marlo Hargrave.
Lydolph will provide primary care, including wellness exams, to patients of all ages.
Lydolph completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Delta State University and her Master of Science in Nursing from Harding University. She worked as a registered nurse for five years prior to becoming an APRN. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
“The majority of my APRN clinical training took place at the Newport Diagnostic Medical Clinic,” Lydolph said. “I am appreciative and proud to return to this clinic in a provider role. I am hopeful to reciprocate the kindness that this community has shown me.”
Raised in Tippo, Miss., Lydolph has lived in the Batesville area for over four years.
The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For appointments, call 870-512-2500.
