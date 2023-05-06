Lyon College announces Scottish Arts Summer School

Internationally recognized piper Willie McCallum will be among the instructors at the Lyon College Scottish Heritage Program, a 5-day camp scheduled for June 11-16 on the college campus in Batesville. The camp is open to both beginner and experienced pipers.

 Submitted photo

BATESVILLE — The Lyon College Scottish Heritage Program has scheduled the 2023 Scottish Arts Summer School for June 11-16 on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Road.

Participants in the five-day camp will learn to pipe from some of the world’s top bagpipe instructors, including Willie McCallum, Jack Lee and Jimmy Bell.