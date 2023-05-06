Lyon College announces Scottish Arts Summer School

BATESVILLE — The Lyon College Scottish Heritage Program has scheduled the 2023 Scottish Arts Summer School for June 11-16 on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Road.
Participants in the five-day camp will learn to pipe from some of the world’s top bagpipe instructors, including Willie McCallum, Jack Lee and Jimmy Bell.
Kenton Adler will work with beginner and novice pipers on technique, steady blowing, tuning, preparing for competition and piping for weddings and funerals while McCallum, Lee and Bell will focus on more advanced techniques and tunes in piobaireachd and all forms of light music.
For the duration of the program, participants who require housing will live on the Lyon College campus. Each participant should bring twin-sized bedding for his or her stay.
Meals will be provided by Lyon College dining services.
Tuition for the Scottish Arts Summer School is $950 for participants who require housing and $650 for participants who do not require housing. All students under the age of 18 may receive a $50 discount. All groups of three or more also will receive a $50 discount.
