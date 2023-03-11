Lyon College announces student art exhibition winners

BATESVILLE — Lyon College’s 2023 juried student art exhibition, which took place March 2 included 37 pieces of art, out of 84 entries.
This year’s guest juror was Crystal Jennings from Pine Bluff.
The first-place award and $250 went to Donna Terrell, computer science and art double major from Batesville, with a submission titled “Open Hands,” a portrait created using colored pencil, digital and magazine paper collage.
Second place and $150 were awarded to Caroline McCreight, an art and Spanish double major from Little Rock, with a submission titled “They Named a Boat After My Sister and Me,” which utilizes a variety of mediums.
The third-place award, alongside a $50 prize, was received by Kim Ho, an art, computer science and data science triple major from Sulphur Rock, with a submission titled “Odd One Out,” featuring five wheel-thrown ceramic pieces.
Two other awards were presented. The Adler-Love Purchase Prize, chosen by Kenton Adler, director of development for Scottish Heritage, and his wife Nancy Love, went to Taja Showers, art and Spanish double major from Front Royal, Va. for “Beholder” an acrylic on canvas.
The Presidential Purchase Award, chosen by the president of the College, Dr. Melissa P. Taverner, was presented to Rachel Tyler, art and Biology double major from Hot Springs, “Chemistry.”
Honorable mentions went to Thomas Osborn from Greenbrier, with a submission titled, “Bus,” and Summer Woods of Cave City with a submission titled, “Eye Am Everything.”
