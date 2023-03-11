Lyon College announces student art exhibition winners

Donna Terrell won first place at Lyon College’s 2023 juried student art exhibition with a submission titled “Open Hands.” Exhibition winners were announced March 2.

 Submitted photo

BATESVILLE — Lyon College’s 2023 juried student art exhibition, which took place March 2 included 37 pieces of art, out of 84 entries.

This year’s guest juror was Crystal Jennings from Pine Bluff.