BATESVILLE — Lyon College will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday with a day of service and community on the college campus, 2300 Highland Road.
The public is invited to the free event.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
BATESVILLE — Lyon College will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday with a day of service and community on the college campus, 2300 Highland Road.
The public is invited to the free event.
The service event will get underway at 9 a.m. on the steps of the Brown Fine Arts Building. All students, clubs and organizations, Scots athletics teams, and faculty and staff are encouraged to participate in the campus beautification initiative.
At 11:30 a.m., there will be a celebration and luncheon in Patterson Dining Hall of Edwards Commons.
The guest speaker for the event will be Ronnie Williams, who recently retired from his role as vice president for Student Services and Institutional Diversity at the University of Central Arkansas.
There will be special music by the Lyon College Gospel Choir, a recitation of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech by Lyon College students and a “Waves of Worship” performance by Kamesha Williams.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.