Lyon College food pantry helps students in need

During their December meeting, members of the Lyon College Board of Trustees donated food items to the Serve Our Students on-campus food pantry. College Chaplain Rev. Maggie Alsup whose office oversees the pantry said the donations will feed approximately 60 students.

 Submitted photo

BATESVILLE — A service of Lyon College Chaplain Rev. Maggie Alsup’s office, Lyon College students have access to the Serve Our Students (SOS) food pantry, which provides supplemental food to those in need at Lyon College. According to the college’s press release, an estimated 40 percent of U.S. college students experience food insecurity, meaning the lack of reliable access to sufficient quantities of affordable, nutritious food.

The pantry is located in Student Life in Edwards Commons and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and by special request during the weekends and semester breaks.