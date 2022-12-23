Lyon College food pantry helps students in need

BATESVILLE — A service of Lyon College Chaplain Rev. Maggie Alsup’s office, Lyon College students have access to the Serve Our Students (SOS) food pantry, which provides supplemental food to those in need at Lyon College. According to the college’s press release, an estimated 40 percent of U.S. college students experience food insecurity, meaning the lack of reliable access to sufficient quantities of affordable, nutritious food.
The pantry is located in Student Life in Edwards Commons and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and by special request during the weekends and semester breaks.
The pantry relies on donations from faculty, staff and community members. The chaplain’s office expanded the pantry this semester to provide toiletries and household items in addition to nonperishable food.
During the December meeting of the Lyon College Board of Trustees, members donated food items for the pantry. Alsup said the donations will feed approximately 60 students.
“It was inspiring to see the overwhelming support from the Board of the Trustees and others at Lyon College,” Skip Rutherford, a Lyon trustee and Dean Emeritus of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service said.
Rutherford, who initiated the request for donations, continued, “College student hunger doesn’t magically disappear at the end of the semester. Having adequate supplies to help those experiencing food insecurity over winter break is the right thing to do.”
Alsup said, “The help the pantry offers allows students to focus on their coursework and not stress about their accessibility to food and other necessities. With the help of staff and faculty throughout the fall, we were able to serve our students. With the added gift from the board, we are able to continue to do so over the holiday break and well into the spring semester.”
Individuals, churches and organizations wishing to assist the pantry can donate nonperishable food items that are easy to open, such as canned tuna and chicken, crackers, cereal, pasta noodles and canned sauce and ramen. There is also a need for laundry detergent and dish soap.
Those who would like to make a monetary donation can send a check made payable to Campus Ministry/Food Pantry to the Chaplain’s Office, Lyon College, 2300 Highland Road, Batesville 72501.
