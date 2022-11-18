Lyon College Gospel Choir sets fall concert

BATESVILLE — The Lyon College Gospel Choir, under the direction of Barretta Robinson, will present its fall concert, “Lift the Savior Up,” at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Sloan Auditorium of Brown Chapel on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Road. The free concert is open to the public.

The choir is a vocal ensemble open to students and community members regardless of their faith. The ensemble performs a variety of song forms drawn from the African American religious tradition, including traditional and contemporary gospel, anthems and spirituals.