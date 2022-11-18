Lyon College Gospel Choir sets fall concert

BATESVILLE — The Lyon College Gospel Choir, under the direction of Barretta Robinson, will present its fall concert, “Lift the Savior Up,” at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Sloan Auditorium of Brown Chapel on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Road. The free concert is open to the public.
The choir is a vocal ensemble open to students and community members regardless of their faith. The ensemble performs a variety of song forms drawn from the African American religious tradition, including traditional and contemporary gospel, anthems and spirituals.
The concert will feature performances by Believers Outreach Worship of Batesville, the Waves of Worship praise dance group of Jonesboro, and First United Methodist Church of Batesville.
The choir will perform “Lift the Savior” by Joe Price, “Hallelujah – Revelation 19” by Maverick City Music, “The Blood Still Works” by Malcolm Williams, “Everyday” by Dr. Charles G. Hayes and “Believe for It” by CeCe Winans.
The program will include an opening of worship by Paul Richardson, pastor of Grace Outreach of Marion, a welcome by choir member Mary Simmons and a prayer by choir member Kali Payne.
Elder Joshua Bronson of Triumphant Deliverance Fellowship International in Little Rock will present words of inspiration. Choir director Barretta Robinson will present closing remarks and Dr. Mary Burress, pastor of Jesus Lives International of Cave City will offer the closing prayer.
