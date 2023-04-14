Lyon College Gospel Choir sets 'Promised Savior' spring concert

BATESVILLE — The Lyon College Gospel Choir, under the direction of Barretta Robinson, will present its spring concert, “Promised Savior,” at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Sloan Auditorium of Brown Chapel on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Road in Batesville.
The free concert is open to the public.
The Lyon College Gospel Choir is a vocal ensemble open to students and community members regardless of their faith. The ensemble performs a variety of song forms drawn from the African American religious tradition, including traditional and contemporary gospel, anthems and spirituals.
They will perform “Lord, You Are God” by Israel Houghton, “Every Day is a Day of Thanksgiving” by Charles Hayes, “Jesus Promised” by Tim Carpenter, “Believe for It” by CeCe Winans, “We Workshop You in the Spirit” by Deitrick Haddon and “The Blood Still Works” by Malcolm Williams.
The concert will also feature guest performances by Friendship Baptist Church of Batesville, Kamesha Williams with the Waves of Worship praise dance group of Jonesboro, Fellowship Bible Church of Batesville, Voices of Worship of Little Rock, Believers Outreach Worship of Batesville, Brandon Williams of the Lyon College class of 2022 and First United Methodist Church of Batesville.
The program will include an opening of worship by the Rev. Cleveland Drone of Kansas City, Mo., a welcome by choir member Lillie Hall and a prayer by choir member Paul Houck.
The Rev. Dave Choi of Fellowship Bible Church of Batesville will present words of inspiration. Choir Director Barretta Robinson will present opening and closing remarks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.