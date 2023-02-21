BATESVILLE — Arkansas high school and junior high school students are invited to the 2023 Lyon College Academic Day, on March 4, on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Road.
The event will include a STEM Carnival, STEMonstrations, food trucks and campus tours that are open to everyone.
The Arkansas Council of Teachers of Mathematics regional math competition for high school and junior high school students will be from 9:15-10:15 a.m. in the Derby Center for Science and Mathematics. Students must be preregistered and should arrive early and sign in from 8:15-9 a.m. at the Derby Center. To register for the math contests, visit www.lyon.edu/academic-day by Friday.
Guided campus tours will be 10:30 a.m. and food trucks will be on campus from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food truck meal vouchers will be distributed to participants.
The STEM Carnival is set for 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in The TEMP. Activities include 3D printing, the chemistry of ceramics, cyanotypes, a science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (steam) mini session, a T-shirt printing event, virtual reality games, video games as art and literature, retro arcade video gaming and more.
STEMonstrations will be from 1-3 p.m. in the Derby Science and Math Center including building and launching model rockets, chemistry magic, creating cheese, molecular genetics and DNA, fruit fly genetics and game programming. Seating for these demonstrations is limited.
For more information and to preregister for a STEMonstration, contact Pam Palermo at pamela. palermo@lyon.edu.
