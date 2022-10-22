BATESVILLE — The Lyon College Concert Chorale and Batesville Choral Society will present a Fall Choral Halloween Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday and The Delta Symphony Orchestra will perform a Halloween Spooktacular concert at 3 p.m. Oct. 30, both in the Sloan Auditorium of Brown Chapel on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Road.

Both events are free and open to the public and will include receptions in Bevens Music Room, Brown Chapel after the concerts.