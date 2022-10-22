BATESVILLE — The Lyon College Concert Chorale and Batesville Choral Society will present a Fall Choral Halloween Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday and The Delta Symphony Orchestra will perform a Halloween Spooktacular concert at 3 p.m. Oct. 30, both in the Sloan Auditorium of Brown Chapel on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Road.
Both events are free and open to the public and will include receptions in Bevens Music Room, Brown Chapel after the concerts.
The choral concert will include “Many and Great” by Frank Glass, “How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place” and “Meine Lieder” by Johannes Brahms, “Toccata in D Minor” and “Prelude and Fugue in D Minor” by J.S. Bach, Ellens Gesang III (Ave Maria!) “Hymne an die Jungfrau” and “Litanei” by Franz Schubert, and “Church Bell at Night” from Hermit Songs by Samuel Barber.
The choral groups also will perform Native American flute music by Logan Richerson, the traditional folk music tune, “Go Tell Aunt Rhody,” the traditional hymn, “Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal” and “Double Trouble” from “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.”
The director will be Dr. Michael Oriatti, associate professor of music and director of the Lyon College Concert Chorale. The accompanist will be Kristian Ameigh, instructor of music at Lyon College.
The DSO will perform Halloween classics such as “Night on Bald Mountain” and “Danse Macabre,” and pops movie themes such as “Phantom of the Opera,” “Psycho” and “Ghostbusters.” Dr. Neale Bartee will conduct the orchestra.
The event is hosted by the Batesville Symphony League.
