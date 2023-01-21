BATESVILLE — Lyon College Music Department has announced its spring performance schedule featuring classical, jazz and Celtic music, a musical-theatre production and a student creative arts and research forum. All events are free unless admission is listed and all are open to the public. They will take place in the Brown Fine Arts Building on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Road.

The spring 2023 season will get underway at 3 p.m. Jan. 29, with a guest faculty recital, “The Magic of the Piano,” featuring Harding University professor and director of piano studies Scott Carrell, who will perform music by Frédéric Chopin, Franz Schubert, Robert Schumann, Franz Liszt, Scott Joplin, Thomas Wright “Fats” Waller, Erroll Garner and Moritz Moszkowski.