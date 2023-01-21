BATESVILLE — Lyon College Music Department has announced its spring performance schedule featuring classical, jazz and Celtic music, a musical-theatre production and a student creative arts and research forum. All events are free unless admission is listed and all are open to the public. They will take place in the Brown Fine Arts Building on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Road.
The spring 2023 season will get underway at 3 p.m. Jan. 29, with a guest faculty recital, “The Magic of the Piano,” featuring Harding University professor and director of piano studies Scott Carrell, who will perform music by Frédéric Chopin, Franz Schubert, Robert Schumann, Franz Liszt, Scott Joplin, Thomas Wright “Fats” Waller, Erroll Garner and Moritz Moszkowski.
Additional events include “Chess,” a Lyon College Musical Theatre Production at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9-11 and 2 p.m. Feb. 12. With original music by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA and lyrics by Ulvaeus and Tim Rice, “Chess” is the story of an American chess champion, his Russian opponent who defects to the west, and a Hungarian-born American who transfers her affections from the American to the Russian. Tickets are $10 for general admission with free admission for Lyon College students, faculty and staff with ID.
Jerry Fields and the Journey of Jazz, will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20. The Atlanta-based jazz trio will present an evening of jazz music with special guests Eric South and Tim Crouch.
World Music Night is a celebration of Celtic music and music from around the world set for 5 p.m. March 16.
At 3 p.m. March 26, the Quapaw String Quartet, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra resident quartet, founded in 1980, will perform selections of old and new pieces.
Lyon College composers will premiere their own works, performed by campus musicians at noon March 30 during a Composers Forum.
The 2023 Student Creative Arts and Research Forum is set for 4:30-8:30 p.m. April 12; a faculty recital: Die schöne Müllerin D 795, a musical offering of the 20 songs comprising the 1823 song cycle by Franz Schubert will be 3 p.m. April 15; A gospel choir concert: “The Promised Hope” will be 4 p.m. April 16, 4 p.m.; A student recital will be 7:30 p.m. April 18; the spring band concert will be 7:30 p.m. April 25; the spring choral concert will be 7:30 p.m. April 28; and a duo senior lecture/recital will be 7:30 p.m. May 6.
