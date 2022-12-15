Lyon theater professor publishes book

BATESVILLE — Lyon College Associate Professor and Director of Theatre Dr. Fonzie D. Geary II recently published a book, “Maxwell Anderson and the Marriage Crisis: Challenging Tradition in the Jazz Age,” exploring a deeper understanding and appreciation of playwright Maxwell Anderson’s work from the 1920s.
Published Oct. 23, Geary’s book focuses on the re-evaluation of four of Anderson’s plays within the context of the emergence of the New Woman and the perception of a marriage crisis in the United States during the 1920s.
Geary chose four plays specifically to examine for his publication; White Desert (1923), Sea-Wife (1924), Saturday’s Children (1927) and Gypsy (1929). These plays, seemingly largely forgotten, have received little coverage over the years. Geary, a long-standing researcher of Anderson, saw the opportunity to take a fresh approach to the playwright’s works.
“I have been researching Anderson’s life and work for 18 years now,” Geary said. “One of the primary reasons Anderson has been dismissed by present-day theater scholars is the fact that most scholarship concerning his work centered on plays from the 1930s with little cultural resonance either in his time or in ours.”
Geary’s work specifically re-centers Anderson’s work from the 1920s with a close analysis of how he was challenging, subverting and even reinforcing societal strictures pertaining to gender roles and the institution of marriage.
Prior to this publication, Geary published three journal articles specifically on Anderson’s work and two others examining his work in relation to other playwrights.
