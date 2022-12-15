Lyon theater professor publishes book

Geary

BATESVILLE — Lyon College Associate Professor and Director of Theatre Dr. Fonzie D. Geary II recently published a book, “Maxwell Anderson and the Marriage Crisis: Challenging Tradition in the Jazz Age,” exploring a deeper understanding and appreciation of playwright Maxwell Anderson’s work from the 1920s.

Published Oct. 23, Geary’s book focuses on the re-evaluation of four of Anderson’s plays within the context of the emergence of the New Woman and the perception of a marriage crisis in the United States during the 1920s.