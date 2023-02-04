BATESVILLE — Lyon College will present two speakers Thursday. The first will kick off the spring 2023 convocation series and will be a 4 p.m. presentation by Lyon College faculty member Dr. Scott Roulier titled “Contemporary India: A View from the Backseat of an Auto-rickshaw”
Roulier received his Ph.D. in politics from the University of Virginia and currently occupies the David Trimble Chair of Political Philosophy at Lyon College. He teaches courses primarily in political theory and constitutional law.
Using a number of vignettes, this lecture will try to provide a general sketch of some of the successes of the world’s largest and most diverse democracy as well as the religious conflicts and authoritarian political maneuvers that threaten to undermine it.
The second is part of the college’s Black History Month events and will be at 7 p.m. with a presentation titled “Anti-Racism: Cuba, the United States and the Pursuit of Racial Equality” by Lyon College Assistant Professor of History Dr. Alexis Baldacci.
Baldacci is a historian who specializes in the Cold War in Latin America. She earned her Ph.D. from the University of Florida in 2018. Her talk explores connection points in the pursuit of racial equality in the U.S. and Cuba from the 1890s to the 2020s.
Both lectures are free and open to the public and will take place in the Nucor Auditorium of the Lyon Business and Economics Building, 2300 Highland Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.