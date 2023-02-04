BATESVILLE — Lyon College will present two speakers Thursday. The first will kick off the spring 2023 convocation series and will be a 4 p.m. presentation by Lyon College faculty member Dr. Scott Roulier titled “Contemporary India: A View from the Backseat of an Auto-rickshaw”

Roulier received his Ph.D. in politics from the University of Virginia and currently occupies the David Trimble Chair of Political Philosophy at Lyon College. He teaches courses primarily in political theory and constitutional law.