Machine tool technology program grows

POCAHONTAS — The Black River Technical College machine tool technology program has become a NASA HUNCH partner.
Through the partnership, students will be given the opportunity to work on special projects for NASA. For example, students will have the opportunity to make parts for the International Space Station, make parts that will be used to restore a plane that will be housed in the Smithsonian Institute, and work with NASA prints and other certified materials.
“I think this is a great opportunity for BRTC’s machine tool technology students and I’m very grateful for Mr. Barker’s hard work on establishing this partnership between BRTC and the NASA HUNCH program,” Phillip Dickson, BRTC’s dean of business and technology said in a press release. “I’m looking forward to seeing the projects our students are able to build and complete during their time at BRTC.”
The program has also partnered with Haas Automation, an American machine tool builder, to become a partner in the worldwide Haas Technical Education Community Center.
Through this partnership, BRTC instructors will gain access to industry-standard CNC machines and essential technologies, as well as classroom materials, professional training and national and international conferences.
