JONESBORO — The Children’s Library of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will host Tommy Terrific’s Wacky Magic from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the library’s Round Room. The program is part of the library’s celebration of Black History Month.
Tommy Terrific (Tommy Diaz) includes not only magic in his shows but a history lesson as well. Thursday’s show will include information about the Tuskegee Airmen.
“I love combining the educational aspect of Black History with the entertaining medium of magic for kids. This helps the kids remain engaged with the historical material by allowing them to absorb it through a fun, interactive magic show that’s been designed specifically for them,” Diaz said.
The show will feature magic tricks including things that fly while exploring the legacy and accomplishments of the World War II Tuskegee Airmen, the first African-American military aviators in the U.S. Armed Forces.
For more information, visit www.libraryinjonesboro.org or call 870-935-5133.
