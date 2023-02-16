JONESBORO — Diamond State Networks’ board of directors has announced that Doug Maglothin of Jonesboro is its new chief executive officer effective January 2023.
“Our board of directors is thrilled to have Doug in this leadership position. His extensive knowledge in the telecommunications industry and strategic business development skills will ensure further progress in the broadband space for Arkansas,” Mitchell Johnson, co-chair of the Diamond State Networks board of directors said in the announcement.
Since 2018, Maglothin served as a partner and chief strategy officer for Leverage Broadband Strategies, a telecommunications consulting firm that began providing executive management services instrumental in the formation of Diamond State in 2020. With almost two decades of leadership experience in the telecommunications industry, he has been facilitating the ongoing partnership between the 13 electric cooperatives that make up Diamond State Networks, a wholesale broadband provider uniting the fiber-optic networks of member cooperatives throughout the state.
“I am grateful to accept the CEO position with Diamond State Networks,” Maglothin said. “Leverage Broadband Strategies and Diamond State Networks are companies that are both very close to my heart. The growth that we have seen at Leverage is tremendous and I appreciate every day the value that our customers gain through our expert resources. Diamond State and the cooperatives are making the largest collective fiber broadband investment in the history of our state, and being asked to help in leading a centerpiece of that mission is the honor of a lifetime for me.”
Maglothin received his Executive MBA and a Master of Information Systems from the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas, and he holds a bachelor’s in marketing management from Western Governor’s University in Salt Lake City, Utah. Moving forward, Maglothin will remain a partner and owner of Leverage while shifting out of day-to-day operations into a role on its board of directors.
Diamond State Networks opened its first corporate office location in Jonesboro last summer. The board of directors is led by co-chairs Mitchell Johnson, president and CEO of Ozarks Electric, and Jeremiah Sloan, president and CEO of Craighead Electric. The organization is governed by a board of directors composed of additional executive leaders from its 13 partner cooperatives or subsidiary fiber networks.
