FAYETTEVILLE — A new agricultural economist who works with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station says marketing in a world with endless options requires producers to know more about consumer demand.
Trey Malone, an assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness for the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, has spent over a decade researching agricultural marketing issues and is now focused on developing technology that will help producers in regional food systems compete in a global marketplace.
“Once upon a time, a farmer could grow a Red Delicious apple and know someone was going to be willing to buy it at a high enough price, but now consumers have so many different apples to choose from at the grocery store,” Malone was quoted in a press release, “so, producers need to know even more about what their customers are demanding in the marketplace.”
As a potential solution, he is developing an index to inform producers and stakeholders of consumer concerns and help them “get ahead of issues” such as the surge in toilet paper buying at the outset of the COVID pandemic. He expects the index, which uses surveys to gather data from a nationally representative sample of consumers, to be available to producers this year. The working title is the Food and Agriculture Systems Sentiment Index.
Malone says that the average grocery store in 1975 had about 8,000 unique options. He said that the average grocery store leading up to the coronavirus pandemic had more than 45,000 unique options.
He said that an overload of choices makes decisions harder for consumers and sometimes distracts them from making a decision.
As part of his study on the marketing issue, a bar in Oklahoma agreed to double the number of beers they offered to see if it increased or decreased beer sales.
However, if they offered quality ratings, some other type of third-party verification, or put a particular beer as a special on the menu, they could eliminate the “choice overload problem.”
Malone has also conducted studies to assist stakeholders in many agricultural value chains, including dairy, beef, eggs, hops, hemp, and even morel mushrooms. He says maintaining trust with stakeholders is critical and he sees research and extension closely tied to the land-grant university mission to assist stakeholders in making decisions.
