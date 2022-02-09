CLARKSDALE, Miss. — Delta Regional Authority has announced that T.W. Wagner, Inc. based in Manila is one of 11 additional health-care facilities chosen to participate in the Delta Region Community Health Systems Development – Technical Assistance Program.
According to the press release the program "enhances healthcare delivery in the Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions through intensive, in-depth and long-term technical assistance to rural hospitals and medical facilities."
DRA partnered with the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in 2017 to establish the DRCHSD program.
The technical assistance, provided by subject matter experts at the National Rural Health Resource Center, supports capacity building for quality improvement, telehealth, and integration of social services to help health-care facilities increase financial viability and operational efficiency.
T.W. Wagner is a rural health center serving the residents of Manila.
