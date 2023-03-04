JONESBORO — This March is the 80th annual American Red Cross Month celebration, a national tradition that began in 1943 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first Red Cross Month proclamation.
All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma during the month will receive a $10 Visa Prepaid Card by email and automatically be entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card. There will be five winners.
Upcoming area blood drives include:
Tuesday – 9 a.m.-1 p.m., East Poinsett High School, 502 McClellan Ave. Lepanto.
Thursday – 1:30-5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1502 S. Main St., Leachville.
Friday – 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Paragould High School, 1702 W. Court St., and 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Greene County Tech High School, 4601 Linwood Drive, in Paragould.
March 13 – 1:30-5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2900 W. Keiser Ave., Osceola and Rector Community Center, 740 E. Ninth St.
March 14 – 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Families, Inc., 1815 Pleasant Grove Road, Jonesboro.
March 15 – 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Black River Technical College, 1410 Arkansas 304 East, Pocahontas and 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 North, Newport.
