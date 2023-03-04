JONESBORO — This March is the 80th annual American Red Cross Month celebration, a national tradition that began in 1943 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first Red Cross Month proclamation.

All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma during the month will receive a $10 Visa Prepaid Card by email and automatically be entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card. There will be five winners.