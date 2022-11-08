ROGERS — Margaret Darr Abel of Rogers passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Innisfree Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rogers. Margaret was born Sept. 4, 1934. She was the daughter of Floyd and Geneva Darr.
Margaret was a graduate of Monette High School. Throughout high school, Margaret enjoyed playing basketball. She loved sports and was often found at the gym watching her husband, Neil Abel, coach or referee.
Margaret was a member of the Church of Christ. She also was a member of Eastern Star. Margaret retired from Monette Bank after working for over 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Barbara (Bobbie) Wilson and Sherry Brooks, and her husband Neil Abel.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Tammi and Tommy Mardis of Rogers; her three grandchildren, Stacy Tidwell (Drew) of Rogers, Kayce Mardis of Clarksville and Trey Mardis (Lindsey) of Fayetteville; and her four great-grandchildren, Avery, Owen, Emma Kate and Clay Tidwell, all of Rogers.
She is also survived by her sister, Shelby Haney of Brunswick, Ga.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Monette Cemetery under the direction of Emerson Funeral Home with Eddie Dunigan officiating.
