ROGERS — Margaret Darr Abel of Rogers passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Innisfree Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rogers. Margaret was born Sept. 4, 1934. She was the daughter of Floyd and Geneva Darr.

Margaret was a graduate of Monette High School. Throughout high school, Margaret enjoyed playing basketball. She loved sports and was often found at the gym watching her husband, Neil Abel, coach or referee.